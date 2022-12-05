No right to peacefully protest: 317 GO-hit teachers

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed when 317 GO affected teachers tried going to besiege Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Minister's camp office, in Begumpet on Sunday.

The teachers claimed that they suffered due to GO 317 issued by the State government. All their representations and earlier protests have fallen on deaf ears. Hence, they decided to besiege the Pragati Bhavan, said the protesters.

The police tried to stop the teachers who were coming to protest. The main leaders were taken into custody and shifted to Goshamahal police station. The teachers expressed anguish saying they don't even have right to protest peacefully at Pragati Bhavan. The teachers expressed concern that they have lost their nativity due to GO 317.

They said "injustice is being done to them in Telangana which was formed after a long fight for a separate State. The teachers demanded that the government should do justice to the victims who lost their lives after the GO was issued.