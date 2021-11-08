No support to Centre, KRMB, GRMB until water disputes resolved: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has categorically said the State government would not support the Union government, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) until the river water-sharing disputes are resolved.

"This all a 'Donga Drama' (Thief play) by the Centre to keep pending the water dispute issues between the two Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As per the State Reorganisation Act, the Centre should address the water dispute issue. Instead of resolving the issue, the Centre has issued a gazette notification and complicated it further". The CM said the government also accepted Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat's appeal to withdraw the case pending in the Supreme Court on water dispute.

KCR said the Union minister promised to refer the water dispute to the tribunal after the withdrawal of the petition in the court. Till date, the ministry did not take any step to address the issue. He demanded Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy to pursue the issue with the Centre, since he hails from Telangana.

The TRS chief clarified that there was no secret alliance between the TRS and the BJP at the Centre, as alleged by the Opposition parties. As CM he had meet the Prime Minister and the Union ministers to resolve the State-related issues.