No sweet and kite festival this year in Hyderabad

The Sweet and kite festival in Hyderabad has been cancelled this year for the second time in a row due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. The event was scheduled to take place between January 14 and 16 at the parade ground in Secunderabad.



This comes after the government's orders to impose a ban on rallies, public meetings and public gatherings related to religious, political and cultural.



The kite festival is being organised by the Tourism Department since 2016 during Sankranti festival. In 2018, a department also added sweet festival to popularise traditional sweets prepared by people from various states who have made Hyderabad as their home.



Every year, the four-day kite festival fills the city with festive fervour and everyone used to turn up at the parade grounds to flaunt their kites of different styles. Adults, teenagers and children people of all age group assemble together and celebrate it.



It is also known that Hyderabad's Numaish has also been suspended due to the sharp increase in the cases.

