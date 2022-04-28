No Sweet News: Low mango yield sparks price rise

Hyderabad: The mango, the king of fruit, has arrived in the city markets, but its quantity remains low. The prices continue to soar. Mango-lovers need to shell out more to buy their favourite fruit this year, as its arrival in the markets is less, compared to last year. Even the wholesale mango dealers in the city's major fruit markets have expressed dissatisfaction over the low production of mango this year.

The dealers say due to absence of rainfall and unfavourable climatic conditions during the flowering stage of the mango crop has resulted in a fall in the crop yield and the subsequent soaring prices. A dealer in Gudimalkapur market, Mohammed Shanawaz said, "Mangoes arrived in the market late this year, but quantity remains very low and the price continues to soar."

He said normal mango is currently being sold at Rs 180 a kg, whereas last year it was Rs 80. While Kesar, the sweetest ones, comes from Vijayawada. It is being sold at Rs 260 a kg. The wholesalers are purchasing it for Rs 230.

Even the retail vendors have to pay more money to purchase mangoes from city markets. Shanker Singh, who has a shop in Moazzam Jahi Market, said, "there is low supply and great demand for the fruit in the market. From the wholesale market we are buying at high prices that is forcing us to increase the price and sell it for Rs 250 as we also have to bear transportation charges."





PER Kg rates Kesar Rs 100 Himayath Rs 450 Daseri Rs 200 Benishaan Rs 140 Pedda Rasalu Rs 160

Speaking to The Hans India an official of the Agriculture department said that mango arrivals at the Koheda market in Hayathnagar and at Kothapet market (now shifted to Batasingaram), Gudimalkapur and Monda Market, Secunderabad, have come down by 60 per cent compared to last year. The major reason is high temperature which was at its peak during the flowering stage. This turned unfavorable for the crop and led to less yield, he said.

The official explains that 600 truckloads of mango used to arrive at the Koheda market from different parts of the State. Now only 300 truckloads are reaching a day. The department does not see any hope of an increase in arrivals in future.

The State markets receive mangoes from Madhya Pradesh, UP, Kollapur, Kalluru, Kalwakurthy, Anantapur, Agiripalle, Khammam, Jadcherla, Vijayawada, Mylavaram and Puttaparthi.