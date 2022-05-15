No water woes for Hyd in next 100 years: KTR

Hyderabad: Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has taken keen interest in designing drinking water supply schemes to meet the domestic and industrial requirements of Hyderabad for the next 100 years, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said the city will have no water crisis till 2072, even if there is a failure of monsoon for one year.

He further said that the Sunkishala project was designed to address the future drinking water needs of Hyderabad and also across the Outer Ring Road (ORR) up to 2072, particularly in summer as the city currently needs 37 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water and in future may require 71 TMC of water. He also reminded that drinking water schemes were designed to draw water from Krishna and Godavari rivers to cater to the drinking water needs of Hyderabad. The projects have been designed in a way to provide an alternative choice to draw drinking water, if there is any system failure, said KTR.

The Minister said that the civil works for laying a 159-kilometre long main ring with 3.4 metres diameter pipe to provide irrigation facilities to the areas and industries to reach up to the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) are also being taken up, the Minister added.