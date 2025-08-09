Nominations invited for Pride of Telangana Awards

Hyderabad: Round Table India is announcing the 6th edition of the “Pride of Telangana Awards”, a prestigious initiative to honor the achievers and emerging personalities from various fields in Telangana.

These awards recognize individuals and organizations that have contributed significantly to the growth of our community and society.

This year, the awards feature 12 categories: Arts and Culture, NGO, Star Woman, Star Kid, Entertainment, Education, Start-up, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Retail, Infrastructure and Sports. Each category will honor both an established achiever and an emerging talent, showcasing the spectrum of success and potenal within these fields.

This year’s nominations will open from August 9 and end on August 24.

The jury members are – Lakshmi Nambiar, Founder, Shrishti Art Gallery; Meera Shenoy, Founder, Youth4Jobs; P Raghuram, Founder, KIMS-Ushalakshmi Hospital; Raj Kandukuri, Film Producer and Director; M V Ramana, CEO, Dr. Reddys Laboratories; Ramesh Kaza, Senior MD and CIO, Statestreet; Sandeep Sultania, Finance Secretary, Govt of Telangana; Shah Azim Hameed, CEO, Fairmount Builders; Srividya Reddy Gunampalli, Vice-Chairperson, Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Sciences, and Srinivasa Rao Mahankali, Former CEO, T-HUB.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for September 28, 2025. Nominations are open to all residents of Telangana. Participants can nominate themselves or others by submitting their entries online at www.prideoftelangana.com or email to info@ prideoftelangana.com.