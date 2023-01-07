Nominations open for 3rd edition of Hybiz TV Excellence Awards

Hyderabad: Online digital business channel Hybiz TV on Friday announced its third edition of the annual HyBiz TV media awards-2023 for media professionals. Nominations are open for the awards.

A release said on Friday, the awards are an attempt to recognise and honour outstanding media professionals from print, electronic and radio who are involved in different categories including journalism, advertising and circulation.

Hybiz TV, a team of respected and regarded professionals from the media communication community from Hyderabad, will select the awardees. Nominations are open. The last date for registration is January 17. The jury's decision will be final. For detail and nominations interested media professionals can visits www.hybiz.tv/awards.

Rajashekar Reddy, general secretary, CREDAI, Hyderabad, M Ravinder Reddy, director (marketing), Bharati Cement, Narendra Ram Nambula, CMD, Lifespan Pvt Ltd, M Somasekhar, ex-Associate Editor & Chief of Bureau, The HBL, Vinod, former GM, Sakshi and manager Eenadu, and M Rajgopal, Managing Director, Hybiz.tv & Telugu Now were present at the event to announce the awards.