Not only speaking skills but other things can be learnt from Vaktha

Hyderabad: The participants in the 104th batch of Vaktha, a public speaking skill development training programme offered jointly by HMTV and Kaushalya School of Life Skill, on Sunday said that the programme not only taught about the speaking skills but also many other aspects.

The participants shed hesitations to cast their spell on the audience after completion of the two days programme. A participant from Nakrekal Gangadhar Rao said that many like him, who were hesitant in public speaking, were now becoming good orators. The experiences during the last two days were great. We came here from a level of 'whether we can talk or not' to the level of 'we can also talk'. I thank Training Director Bal Reddy sir for the Vaktha programme," said Gangadhar Rao.

S Maheshwar Reddy from Vanasthalipuram said that he used to have fear of talking on stage but the Vaktha program changed his life. "If I am talking like this the credit goes to Bal Reddy. I will refer my other friends for making themselves better speakers," said Maheshwar Reddy.

Another participant from Kongrakalan K Praveen Goud said that he got to know about the program from a friend and came here to join the two days' classes. "I questioned myself whether I can stay here for two days but after littering I thought, there should have been one more day for the training. There is no stage fear now. Not only can the speaking skills but also many things be learnt in the Vaktha program," said Goud.