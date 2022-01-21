Now, get LPG cylinder in less than 2 hours in Hyderabad

People can now stop waiting for LPG cylinder to deliver at their doorstep as with the tatkal service launched by the Indian Oil corporation, the gas cylinder will be delivered within two hours. The Indian Oil Corporation selected Hyderabad city for the pilot project.



The first service of its kind was launched by the Indane and the customers need to pay Rs 25 extra to get the cylinder within two hours. After Indane, HP gas is also prepping up to launch such a tatkal scheme within 2 months.

Bharat gas has been providing urgent gas cylinders under priority service for a decade.

People with single cylinders will benefit mostly with the initiative. Earlier, these people used to face difficulties as the cylinder delivery used to take 48 to 72 hours from the booking. In order to give relief to such customers, Indane gas has introduced this tatkal service. Now such customers need not wait as cylinders will be delivered at their doorsteps within 2 hours from booking.

There are around 15.20 lakh Indane gas customers in Telangana with a total of 62 distributors having tatkal services in Hyderabad. For the urgent delivery of cylinder, the Indane gas customers can dial 7718955555 between 8 am to 4 pm and have to pay Rs 25 extra.