Now students can purchase NCERT books on Amazon India

Hyderabad/Bengaluru: Students from pre-primary to Class 12 can now access books published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) through the online e-commerce platform, Amazon India. The 'NCERT Bookstore' on Amazon.in was launched following a partnership formalized through a Letter of Engagement (LoE) between NCERT and Amazon India. This agreement ensures that NCERT books will be available at the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) across all serviceable pin codes in India. The new initiative aims to guarantee that students have access to genuine learning materials and resources from kindergarten to Class 12, as well as UPSC aspirants, through Amazon.

Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, stated that this collaboration between NCERT and Amazon India is a step towards ensuring that students and educators have access to authentic, affordable resources that will not only assist them in their academic journey but also improve their overall quality of life. "By making NCERT textbooks available through Amazon.in, we are enabling millions of students across India to pursue their education without barriers and with greater convenience,” he added.

Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President of Categories at Amazon India, said that Amazon is trusted by millions of Indians every day to make essential products easily accessible, and "we believe that quality education should be no exception. By ensuring that genuine NCERT textbooks are available at fair prices, Amazon is playing its part in building a more transparent and reliable educational ecosystem." He emphasized that this effort will simplify access to educational resources for students, parents, and educators, supporting their learning journey without compromise.

Additionally, Amazon is working with NCERT to streamline bulk ordering for government agencies and schools, making it easier for institutions to procure large volumes of textbooks. To facilitate this, NCERT has appointed designated distribution vendors who will collaborate with sellers on Amazon.in to ensure timely and efficient deliveries.

On its part, Amazon has set up a dedicated NCERT Bookstore on Amazon.in, offering the full range of textbooks in one easily accessible location, at no additional cost to consumers. This partnership between Amazon India and NCERT seeks to create a more transparent and trustworthy educational ecosystem. "Together, Amazon and NCERT are working to ensure that quality education resources are within reach for millions of learners nationwide," stated the Amazon official.