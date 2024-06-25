Live
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Australia by 24 runs; to meet England in semifinals
- CM Chandrababu Naidu reaches Kuppam
- T20 World Cup: Warner's international career comes to an end after Australia's exit
- Shravan Month 2024: Dates, Significance, and Rituals
- Om Birla is NDA's pick for LS Speaker, may be first BJP leader to serve coveted post twice
- Russia hopes South Korea 'calmly' accepts treaty with North Korea
- Gupt Navratri 2024: Arrival of Goddess Durga on a Horse
- Indian automotive & ancillary sector to reach Rs 15 lakh crore, create over 19 million jobs
- Sonia Gandhi was present in PM House when decision to impose Emergency was taken: BJP
- Apple Rejects Meta AI Chatbot, Choose OpenAI's ChatGPT for iOS 18
Just In
NSM Old Students’ Assn elects new body
Highlights
Hyderabad / Vijayawada: The Old Students’ Association of N St Mathew's Public School held elections and appointed a new set of distinguished office...
Hyderabad / Vijayawada: The Old Students’ Association of N St Mathew's Public School held elections and appointed a new set of distinguished office holders on Monday.
According to school officials, this marked the inaugural elected body of the institution. The investiture ceremony took place on the school premises, during which principal Rev Bro Rayappa Reddy, chief patron of the association, administered the oath to the office bearers.
They are set to serve a term until March 31, 2027. Additionally, during their inaugural meeting, the new governing council deliberated on activities scheduled until March 31, 2025. They aim to enroll members and establish chapters both across India and internationally.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS