NSM Old Students’ Assn elects new body

Hyderabad / Vijayawada: The Old Students’ Association of N St Mathew's Public School held elections and appointed a new set of distinguished office holders on Monday.

According to school officials, this marked the inaugural elected body of the institution. The investiture ceremony took place on the school premises, during which principal Rev Bro Rayappa Reddy, chief patron of the association, administered the oath to the office bearers.

They are set to serve a term until March 31, 2027. Additionally, during their inaugural meeting, the new governing council deliberated on activities scheduled until March 31, 2025. They aim to enroll members and establish chapters both across India and internationally.