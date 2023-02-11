  • Menu
NTPC's new Regional Executive Director–South, takes charge

Debasish Chattopadhyay being welcomed by the senior officials on friday
Debasish Chattopadhyay has taken over as Regional Executive Director (RED) of NTPC Southern Region on Thursday

Hyderabad: Debasish Chattopadhyay has taken over as Regional Executive Director (RED) ofNTPC Southern Region on Thursday. Prior to this, Chattopadhyay was Chief Executive Officer, NSPCL-HQs, New Delhi.

An Electrical Engineer from NIT Durgapur, Chattopadhyay joined NTPC in 1986 as an Executive Trainee (ET). He has rich and varied experience in the areas of Operation and Maintenance of Power Plants. He held several important positions in a career spanning over thirty-six years and worked at different projects of NTPC like Korba, Kahalgaon, NSPCL-Durgapur, NSPCL-Bhilai and Singrauli. To his credit, Chattopadhyay was Head of the Project of NSPCL-Bhilai and Singrauli. Earlier, upon his arrival, Senior Officials from NTPC-SRHQ welcomed Chattopadhyay.

