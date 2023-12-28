Numaish Exhibition to starts from January 1, 2024 in Nampally

The 83rd Numaish (All India Industrial Exhibition) is just around the corner, and preparations are in full swing. The Exhibition Society is organizing the opening ceremony on January 1 at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds. The exhibition will feature products from various states across the country, as well as stalls from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The event will run for 46 days, concluding on February 15. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to inaugurate the exhibition, which will host approximately 2,400 stalls.

Visitors can expect a wide range of products conveniently available in one place, including clothing, beds, kitchenware, blankets, bedsheets, Kashmiri dry fruits, electronic items, new furniture, and multi-purpose appliances. The ticket price for entry is Rs.40, and it is anticipated that around 22 lakh people will visit the exhibition.

To ensure the safety and security of attendees, CC cameras will be installed throughout the grounds, and visitors will undergo security checks with metal detectors at the Goshamahal, Ajanta Gate, and Gandhi Bhavan entrances. Additionally, there will be various entertainment sections and to enhance the overall experience.