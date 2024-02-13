Numaish extended till weekend

Hyderabad: Hyderabad's popular annual extravaganza ‘Numaish’ has been extended by three more days till this weekend and will be open till February 18 between 4 pm and 11 pm. The All-India Industrial Exhibition Society (AIIED), which organises the fair, has decided to extend the fair after the stallholders requested an extension. The AIIES had confirmed about the extension of the annual fair till the weekend. The 46-day Numaish, which started on January 1, was scheduled to run till Thursday, February 15, but following a request by the traders, the AIIES approached the authorities, who allowed them to extend the event.

Traders from every corner of the country set up stalls during the exhibition. The stalls include a sale of different commercial and industrial products, clothes from various States, arts and crafts, handloom, food stalls, adventure activities, fun games, and various cultural programmes. At least 45,000 people visit the fair on a daily basis, nearly 85,000 during weekends, and in Sankranti, it touches the one lakh mark. Over 23 lakh visitors visited the exhibition last year.