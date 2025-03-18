Nutrition holds key for physical, mental health: PJTAU Registrar

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) organised a 21-day training programme for faculty members from various agricultural, horticultural, and veterinary universities across the country. Addressing the valedictory event on Monday, PJTAU Registrar Dr Vidyasagar emphasised the crucial role of nutrition in maintaining both physical and mental health. He highlighted that the excessive use of pesticides has contaminated many vegetables, which has led to various health problems. Dr Vidyasagar also noted that mental health issues are on the rise due to changing circumstances, making counselling essential to address these challenges.

He praised the training programme, stating that it is particularly valuable in the current context.

Dr T Sasikala, Director of the Planning and Monitoring Cell at PJTAU, pointed out that approximately 68 per cent of farmers in Telangana are small and marginal farmers, who are more susceptible to nutritional deficiencies. She stressed the need for counselling to tackle these issues effectively. The training programme was organised by the Centre for Advanced Faculty Training (CAFT) in Community Science, part of the Postgraduate Research Center at PJTAU. Certificates were distributed to the participants by Dr Vidyasagar. The event was attended by Dr Vijayalakshmi, Dean of Community Science; Dr T Supraja, CAFT Director; Dr Sreedevi, course coordinator; and other faculty members, including Dr Janaki Sreenath and Dr Swaroopa Rani. The ceremony took place at the Knowledge Management Centre Hall at PJTAU.