Nuziveedu Seeds gets ICAI Excellency Award

Malkajgiri: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Excellency Award in the category of emerging companies with turnover of Rs 1,000 crore was presented to Nuziveedu Seeds Private Limited, in the award presentation programme held recently in Mumbai.

This was stated by the company CFO Mannapu Venkata Sharatchandra, who received the award on behalf of the company, at the press meet organized here on Sunday. Expressing his happiness over the company receiving prestigious award, Sharatchandra said that the company was selected from the list of 178 nominations received for the category.