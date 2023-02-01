Officials' inaction turns Yerra Cheruvu into a pool of filth

Rangareddy: A lacklustre supervision of Irrigation Department, also known as a toothless tiger when it comes to safeguarding the lakes from pollution and encroachments, several aqua resources in the city outskirts especially in Rangareddy districts are gradually disappearing or are turning into pools of pollution.

In some cases, the lakes come as a blessing for the polluting industries who conveniently release the effluents into the water bodies standing next to their premises simply to cover their unruly business.

Not less pathetic is the situation of Yerra Cheruvu Lake nestles around the habitation and some industries in Mailardevpally area on the city outskirts. Generally the lake shares its boundaries with both Jalpally and Rajendranagar area and comes under the purview of North Tank Division of Irrigation Department.

Having no proper official data on record even with the irrigation officials, this Lake is located very opposite to twin water bodies called Jalpally and Umda Sagar Lakes. As multiple industries and habitations grew around the lake over the years, the water body almost turned into a pool of polluted water just like other lakes in the area while officials of Irrigation Department kept playing as mute spectators.

Formation of foam in open drains passing close to the lake paints a gloomy picture and points towards officials' negligence in safeguarding the water body from pollution reportedly emanating from industries close to the water body.

Though the industries around the Lake are getting water from various sources to carry out operations, they are lacking safe and secure outlets to release the waste being generated at their premises. Releasing the sewerage and effluents openly in the drains passing close to the lake is seriously harming the ground water which is again used by the people living alongside the water body.

Lashing out at the irrigation officials for failing in safeguarding the Lakes, Mohd Nayeem, Mohd Abdul Bari a community activist said "Most of the industries are operating illegally and officials from Irrigation Department Jalpally municipality and GHMC are fully aware of the fact. The whole water body gets polluted over the years while the officials keep on playing blame games pointing fingers at each other."

However, the concerned irrigation officials supervising the lakes in city outskirts especially in Rajendranagar and Jalpally areas simply wash their hands by pointing fingers at the government and administration which they say became completely inactive in safeguarding the Lakes.

"Just like the city, all the lakes in the outskirts too turned into pools of pollution. Similar is the situation at Rajendranagar where lakes are filled with filth as sewerage and effluent emanating from surrounding areas and industries are marking into the water bodies sans any outlet to drive it out. So is the case of Yerra Cheruvu Lake which was filled with murky water," informed Vishvam, Assistant Executive Engineer North Tank Division.

Infact, the official has no idea of the Lake despite the fact that it is located in his own area of operation. Not him alone, the entire fleet of irrigation officials in Rajendranagar and Jalpally areas found with confused replies after receiving a call for comments.