Officials pause bollards project near Charminar

Hyderabad: As a part of the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP) officials have washed their hands off the work of a 100-metre vehicle restricted zone by installing hydraulic bollards on four sides of Charminar after keeping everyone on tenterhooks for over three years. The government decided to fix bollards to prevent vehicles from getting too close to the heritage structure.

The bollards are planned to prevent vehicles from getting close to the monument. The CPP, envisaged in 2018 beautification of Charminar surroundings, which is expected to cost around Rs 35 crore. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), as part of its CPP, decided to install 125 bollards on four sides--Gulzar Houz, Laad Bazaar, Sardar Mahal and Mecca Masjid roads which lead to the monument.

The project comprises 28 automatic rising hydraulic bollards to facilitate movement of VVIP vehicles whenever required and to give freeway to ambulances, fire engines and other emergency vehicles at an estimated cost of Rs 2.38 crore. The project is being undertaken by the GHMC, in coordination with Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA).

The first phase work was completed near Gulzar Houz in 2019 and the Mecca Masjid and Laad Bazar in 2021. However, the Sardar Mahal stretch remains pending. The bollards, thought installed, were never kept functional. Sources said, "the hydraulic bollards project was stopped, as the corporation officials washed off their hands and no further work will be done."

One can see that instead of making the bollards function, barricades are placed to stop entry of vehicles near Charminar. Yet commuters are moving in the no-vehicle zone from the Gulzar Houz side. However, following the fixing of bollards near Mecca Masjid, they were destroyed and removed by officials.

Sources said, "since the bollards were installed, the officials hardly ever operated them; they are turning into rust."

Moreover, the CPP stones in Laad Bazar stretch were damaged by unauthorised works carried out by the Water Works department in 2021, authorities failed to lay new paving stones.

It is said Laad Bazar, on the west side of Charminar, experiences a range of activities which are commercial and major tourist spots. As a direct consequence of the uniqueness of such activities pedestrians are facing difficulties due to bad condition of road.

"After laying stones as a part of CPP over three years back in Laad Bazar they were destroyed and kept incomplete," said Mohammed Ahmed, local activist.

Sources said for laying the stones Rs.4 crore was sanctioned in September 2021. Yet no work was taken up. However, in a latest development 120 properties at Laad Bazar, which have an ethnic Deccani bearing, after the civic body gives them a heritage look after renovating the structures. But laying of stones remained unfinished.