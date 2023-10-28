Officials rev up poll preps, 3,986 polling stations picked in Hyd

Constituencies with Highest/Lowest Polling Stations

♦ Jubilee Hills and Yakutpura: 133

♦ Chandrayangutta: 124

♦ Malakpet: 122

♦ Charminar: 95

♦ Amberpet: 104

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming Telangana assembly elections on November 30, the authorities have identified 3,986 polling stations with 4 to 6 polling booths in each building across 15 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad district. As many as 1,587 polling stations have been identified as critical polling stations.

According to the authorities, the polling stations are in 1,688 buildings, mostly in public buildings across the district. The authorities ensure the polling stations are situated on the ground floor of the building to facilitate easy voting for the elderly and disabled electors. Moreover, of 3,986 polling stations, as many as 1,587 stations have been identified as critical polling stations in the district by the police officials.

For the critical polling stations, Hyderabad police have also sought the assistance of 32 companies of central forces for the smooth conduct of Assembly polls.









Hyderabad District Election Officer D Ronald Rose said 90 flying squads are operational, with six teams deployed in each Assembly constituency across 15 segments.

Each squad consists of one executive magistrate, one senior police officer, three armed police officials and one videographer.

They will look into all complaints of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations, election expenditure, complaints of intimidation, movement of anti-social elements, liquor, arms and large sums of cash, among others, he added.

Additionally, 15 video surveillance teams and 15 video viewing teams have started functioning in all segments. They will be recording all major rallies and public meetings to ensure that the MCC is being followed and to prevent misuse of government vehicles, PSUs, government guesthouses and government machinery.