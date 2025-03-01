Old City dwellers cry foul over dirty water

Hyderabad: This summer, along with water crisis, instances of drinking water contamination in the areas of Old City and also at a few areas in the north part of the city have become a major concern for the residents living in these localities. Many waterborne diseases have also been reported in these areas.

The drinking water pipelines passing through several drainage and storm water channels have been posing a major threat to the residents as it leads to the spread of waterborne diseases during summer. Residents of several areas especially slums and low-lying areas have been receiving contaminated drinking water for several months including at Moghalpura ,Kalapather, Charminar, Himmatpura, Bahadurpura, Jahanuma, Kishanbagh, Jawarhnagar, Daimaguda and Rasoolpura.

A few residents pointed out that every summer, along with shortage of drinking water, supply of dirty and contaminated water has become a major concern and the main reason is that as these localities lack an integrated drainage network. Continuous overflow of sewage water sometimes leads to sewage mixing with drinking water.

“This issue has been prevailing for the past two months. We are unable to consume the water and the issue remains unresolved despite multiple complaints to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB),” said Ahmed Khan, a resident of Jahanuma.

Ramesh, a resident of Rasoolpura said, “For more than six months, we have been receiving polluted water and a strange smell is emanating from it. Despite bringing this to the attention of the Secunderabad Cantonment officials, the issue has not been rectified and new drinking water pipelines were laid only for eye-wash. That is not sufficient and many times we have brought it to their notice but they always give lame excuses.”

“In Jawarhnagar, due to the dumpyard, the ground water has been polluted and we are receiving contaminated water. Last year, several residents were hospitalised. We submitted pleas to water board several times for treating the water but our requests fell on deaf ears,” said Sandeep, a resident of Jawarhnagar.