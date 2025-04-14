Old City metro expansion chugs at steady pace

Hyderabad: As part of the metro rail expansion, the 7.5-km stretch from MG bus station to Chandrayangutta is progressing rapidly. Compensation cheques worth Rs 212 crore have already been distributed.

According to Hyderabad metro officials, the land acquisition and demolition of affected properties were being carried out extensively with the full cooperation of residents. Out of 1,100 affected properties on this stretch, compensation has already been distributed for 205 properties, amounting to Rs 212 crore.

“Engineering teams were carefully removing highly entangled electric, telephone, and other cables on both sides of the route, which were acting as bottlenecks, to facilitate the safe demolition of affected properties. The expansion works are being actively carried out under the supervision of metro rail engineers along with the revenue and police wings of HAML,” said NVS Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited.

Several buildings and structures have already been demolished and the debris cleared to facilitate road expansion. Notable demolitions completed so far include the Lahoti Building and Akbar Function Hall. Dismantling work is currently underway at several sites, including Shabbar Café, Meena Plaza, Pista House, Swagat Hotel, and others. He emphasized that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure that nearby sensitive structures remain unaffected.

“The Old City expansion works were being carried out at a fast pace and metro construction would begin as soon as approval from the Central government was received,” he added.