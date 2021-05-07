Old City resident wins the battle twice against Covid

'Hope is the biggest thing in life. One should have faith in himself and God and the system in which one lives says Wajid Khan, a resident of Hafeez Baba Nagar in Old City who won the battle against Coronavirus twice. He was first infected during the first wave last year and again now as the second wave is reaching its peak.



Khan urged people not to lose hope in the healthcare system and asked everyone to abide by the guidelines, one should develop self-confidence to defeat the Covid-19. Completely cured of the virus and discharged from King Koti hospital on May 5, Khan added, "I salute the doctors."

Wajid was first hospitalised at the Osmania General Hospital last year and won over the virus. During the first infection, the 41-year-old struggled with persistent cough and high fever during the first wave of coronavirus in the first week of April 2020. He was isolated in a hospital room for more than a week. "Loneliness was painful but I was not much worried because I had no breathing problem and I received good treatment at that time and finally came back home alive," says Khan.

After almost a year when the second wave of Covid-19 hit the state Khan was tested positive again during the last week of April 2021, he was hospitalised after he struggled with his breathing. He said apart from the pain that was caused due to the infection, he and his family had gone through severe bout of mental stress after getting to know about the Covid second infection. His health status was becoming worse, but he said, "Salute and thanks to doctors and nurses, who treated me so well that I recovered fully."

All through, I had the hope that I will go back home safe. The doctors and nurses also instilled the confidence in me. Hope and faith are the best health boosters in addition to the timely medical care, says Khan. His advice is 'don't lose hope and do not panic' but more than all that, take preventive measures like using of masks properly and maintaining social distancing.