On a winning streak despite changing political landscape

Hyderabad: In the constituency dominated by the Gouds, the Quthbullapur Assembly constituency in the latest Assembly polls witnessed a rare phenomenon in the newly formed State of Telangana. The K P Vivekananda Goud has shown the world that he remains a force to reckon with as he has won for the straight third time and made it a hat-trick. And this time with a record majority of 85,576 votes.

The former TDP leader Vivekanand Goud who had contested in 2014 from the party later switched his loyalties to the TRS (now BRS). In 2014, he had defeated the BRS candidate K Hanumanth Reddy of BRS by a margin of over 39,000 votes. Later in 2018, he defeated Congress candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud with a majority of more than 40,000 votes. However this time, he won with over 1,87,000 votes and with a voting percentage of 46.80 % against his close rival Srisailam Goud, who had contested this time from BJP and secured 1.02 lakh votes.

Vivekanand has remained politically active since his college days, given his family background and his father’s political presence. The Engineering graduate who was keen about politics has remained in politics ever since he completed his BE and came to be known for forming his own political party with the symbol of cup and saucer. Following the formation of Telangana and getting elected for the first time as legislator, Vivekanand left the TDP and joined the TRS (now BRS) in presence of party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao. Continuing his winning streak he won in 2018 and now in 2023 from the Quthbullapur constituency.

The MLA to his credit is considered to be well-mannered and his refined behavior as a law maker in the Assembly, has received the Adarsh Yuva Vidhayak Puraskar by the Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad based in Pune. He was awarded with the award in the year 2014 which was presented by the Speaker of Uttarakhand State legislative Assembly. Vivekanad was one among the five and only from the State to represent India in the US Young leaders political program, which was held in the USA.