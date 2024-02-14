One-day workshop organised by OU

Hyderabad: A one-day workshop organised by Osmania University on Tuesday focused on empowering school girls in Telangana through Kasthurba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in alignment with NEP 2020.

The workshop aimed to disseminate findings from the ICSSR short-term empirical research project titled ‘Impact of KGBVs on Empowering School Girls of Telangana through NEP-2020 Alignment.’ The workshop included feedback and observations from participants regarding aligning NEP 2020 with KGBV initiatives.

Professor D Ravinder, Vice Chancellor, Osmania University, emphasised the need for social justice in education, advocating the integration of schools rather than fragmenting them based on caste. Professor G Mallesham, UGC Dean, highlighted the importance of strengthening existing schools in line with NEP 2020, rather than opening new ones.