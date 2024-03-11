One more Vande Bharat Express to chug along Sec'bad-Vizag route

Hyderabad: The rail connectivity between the two Telugu States has received a further fillip. Indian Railways have planned to introduce the second Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, as well as the fourth Vande Bharat Express from Telangana. These trains are set to commence commercial operations from March 13. In this regard, the inaugural train service will be virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Secunderabad station.

According to SCR officials, the existing Vande Bharat Train connecting the two Telugu States has been consistently operating at over 100 per cent occupancy. To benefit passengers, an additional Vande Bharat Express train will now be introduced along the same route with the same stoppages. Booking for this service will open on March 12, and the train's regular service will commence from March 13.

Train number 20707 (Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam) will depart from Secunderabad at 05:05 am and arrive at Visakhapatnam at 1:50 pm.

Train number 20708 (Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad) will depart at 2:35 pm and arrive in Secunderabad at 11:20 pm. The train will operate six days a week, excluding Thursdays.