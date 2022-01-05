Online auction of Muslim women: Human Rights Forum seeks probe, strict action against culprits

Hyderabad: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) on Tuesday called upon the authorities concerned to take immediate action against those involved in hate crime against the Muslim women on Bulli Bai app.

The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Coordination Committee members of HRF said that this was an organised crime taken up against the outspoken Muslim women to silence them.

HRF member VS Krishna claimed that despite complaints lodged with authorities against the 'Sulli Deals' and 'Bulli Deals' applications, the site surfaced on the internet. "The police have failed to act against the culprits, and the perpetrators of this virtual bullying and violent misogyny are bolstered by the impunity that the ruling establishment at the Centre affords them," he opined.

"These virtual auctions reflect how our digital ecosystem reeks of Islamophobia, denigration of Muslim women and plain bigotry. The level of depravity is truly shocking," said another HRF member, S Jeevan Kumar.

Calling upon the authorities, the HRF demanded a probe to ensure the perpetrators were brought to book and punished severely.