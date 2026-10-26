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Online graduate voter applicants face attestation hurdle
In Short
- BLOs insist on gazetted officer-attested degree certificates
- Online applicants question the additional requirement
- CEO office cites rules and fraud prevention
Hyderabad: While applications for registration as voters in Graduates’ constituencies are being accepted online, Election Commission officials at the ground level are insisting on attested copies certified by a gazetted officer.
The process of registering voters in Graduates’ constituencies is under way in Telangana, with many applicants submitting Form 18 online. Although applicants upload their degree certificates along with the applications, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been insisting on attested copies bearing the signature of a gazetted officer.
Voter K Srinivas said he had applied online using Form 18 but was asked by the BLO to submit an attested copy of his degree certificate. “When I have applied for a vote by submitting my documents online, I am certifying myself about my certificate. If the authorities want, they can inquire about my degree with the university. Why should I be subjected to visiting a gazetted officer for a signature? Many like me will not bother to get signatures,” he said.
When contacted, officials in the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office said submitting an attested copy of the degree certificate was essential. The official said that when an applicant applied online, the BLO would visit to verify the details, and the applicant would have to show the original certificate.
The official said this was as per the rules. In the AI era, when tampered documents could be used for fraud, it was essential to ensure that only genuine graduates applied for voter registration. However, the official said BLOs should check the original certificate and approve the application.
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