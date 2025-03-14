Online stores take sheen out of Holi colour biz in Hyd’bad

Hyderabad: On the eve of the festival of colours, markets were filled with vibrant powders, sprays, and more, but the usual hustle and bustle was missing. Traders say that online stores selling natural colours have taken the spotlight this year, as people are increasingly opting for eco-friendly alternatives.

Lanes and by lanes of Begum Bazar, Chappal Bazar, Gulzar House at Old City, Tabooco Bazar and Pot Market at Secunderabad have taken a deserted look a day prior to the festival. Usually, markets would be bustling with activity, but this year, there are fewer buyers due to the limited availability of natural colours, with mostly synthetic Holi colours being sold. Meanwhile, various online stores are seeing booming sales of natural colours. Small natural colour shops are also promoting eco-friendly celebrations by encouraging the use of herbal colours, which are in high demand.

According to manufacturing units, the demand for eco-friendly and Indian-made colours is rising alongside synthetic colours. This year, many event organisers are choosing natural Holi colours over synthetic ones, as they are made from flowers, fruits, vegetable extracts, turmeric, and rice flour, without any artificial additives. Priced between Rs 10 per packet to Rs 260 per kilogram, these natural colours may be slightly costlier than regular ones but are safer for the skin.

“This year, consumers are showing a greater preference for natural colours over synthetic ones. However, due to their high prices, we could stock only a limited quantity, which has resulted in sluggish sales,” said Ramesh, colour trader at Secunderabad.

“Usually, a week prior to Holi, customers line up at various shops at Begum Bazar but this year the demand has gone down,” said Suresh , another colour trader, Begum Bazar.

“Holi is making an eco-conscious return to the city as more citizens opt for natural colours. Compared to previous years, increased awareness about using natural products has led to a significant shift toward eco-friendly celebrations. This year, most of our orders have come from event management companies. We collect discarded flowers from temples and wedding venues to create colour powder, incorporating herbal leaves and seeds as well. These colours are not only safe for humans but also environmentally friendly,” said a member of Holy Waste, a online platform.

“Every year, the demand for organic colours has been growing, but this year it has surged immensely. I have received a substantial number of orders and source raw materials from fruit and vegetable extracts. Since these colours are made from plant-based ingredients, they are not only skin-friendly but also beneficial for overall health,” said Arunjyothi Lokhanday, a natural colour maker.