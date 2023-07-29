Only 1/3rd of TS districts have Urdu Ghar, reveals RTI

Hyderabad: Expressing concerns about lack of basic amenities for the Minorities, the activists asked as to why only 22 districts have Urdu Ghar cum ShadiKhana, which supports cultural and literary activities in localities.

Latest RTI filed by YouRTI.in revealed that only 11 districts have this amenity amongst the 33 districts. With Jagtial (7), Karimnagar (1), Khammam (1), Mahabubnagar (1), Nagarkurnool (1), Nizamabad (18), Peddapalli (1), Rajanna-Sircillla (3), Suryapet (1), Wanaparthy (3) and Warangal (1). These cultural centres other districts are yet to see the light of the day.

“According to the Telangana State Urdu Academy, there are 38 Urdu Ghar cum ShadiKhana available in only 11 districts of Telangana State. What about the other 22 Districts? Is there any Plan,” asked Kareem Ansari, the RTI activist while tagging Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Ministers T Harish Rao, Koppula Eshwar and AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi.