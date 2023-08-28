  • Menu
Only coverts has gone to Congress: Balka Suman

Says the Congress people are fools and that there are our coverts in that party

Hyderabad: BRS Chennuru MLA Balka Suman made sensational comments. He told the activists that the Congress people are fools and that there are our coverts in that party, so they have nothing to do with them. He made these comments while speaking at a rally organised in the constituency by the party leadership for allotting Chennuru ticket to him.

He said that Peddapally MP Venkatesh, who contested against him in the last election, has joined BRS and others will also join, and they are all people. The real thing is that we ourselves have sent some people into the party and they asked us not to reveal this matter.

Congress leaders are fuming over Balka Suman's comments. He is expressing anger that he has made comments as a part of mind game. Balka Suman's comments became a topic of discussion in his own party.

