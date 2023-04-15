Only Modi government incorporated Ambedkar's thinking in governance: Kishan Reddy

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said on Friday that no other government incorporated Ambedkar's thinking and ideas in governance framework and policies as Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre.

He said "On the 132 nd birth anniversary of Ambedkar, the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Tourism jointly launched the Babasaheb Ambedkar Yatra train. Under the leadership of Modi "effort by the government is to incorporate his thinking and his ideas in our governance framework and policies", he said.

The minister listed the pro-poor policies launched by the Centre. Referring to Ambedkar's assertion that he had not come to enjoy politics, but to ensure the downtrodden got their rights, he spoke about several welfare schemes of the Centre.

He said, "the train was started under the initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism. Indian Railways has allocated a pool of around 3,500 coaches to run tourist circuit trains under the scheme. "I am sure, IRCTC will try to provide a safe and memorable experience for passengers," he said.

While listing the efforts made by the government to propagate ideas of Ambedkar, Reddy said, "we all know, the Prime Minister has established 'PanchTeerth' in the name of Pujya Baba Saheb. These places include Mhow, his janma-bhoomi (birth place) in Madhya Pradesh, which has been converted into a historical place, and London, his shiksha-bhoomi, where he received his education.

Also, the then Maharashtra government under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis bought the three-storey house where Ambedkar used to live and converted it into a museum by spending Rs 800 crore. It also includes Nagpur, his deekshabhoomi where Ambedkar adopted Buddhsim. The monument has been made into a memorial with world-class infrastructure. Moreover, his chaitya bhumi of Mumbai, where he was buried, has been upgraded with facilities for public visit; the mahaparinivaranbhoomi in Delhi where he passed away, the Ambedkar Memorial has been built in the shape of the Constitution".

The train, flagged off with around 600 passengers, will leave for the eight-day tour from Delhi. It will take passengers first to Mhow. From Mhow, it will go to Nagpur, Sanchi, Sarnath, Gaya-Rajgir-Nalanda and will return to Delhi on the eighth day.

The tour package includes food and lodging at places where passengers will halt.