Osmania invites applications for CPGET
Hyderabad: The Osmania University has invited online applications from candidates who have passed or appeared for the final semester (year) examination in the qualifying degree or Intermediate for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test(CPGET).
Convenor of the TS-CPGET, Professor Panduranga Reddy announced that the tentative schedule states that the exams will be held in the last week of June and will be held online through a Computer Based Test (CBT).
Qualifying the entrance tests, students can get admission into various post-graduation courses including MA, M.Sc, M.Com, MCJ, M.Lib.Sc, M.Ed, M.P.Ed, and also into PG diploma courses and five years Integrated Programmes offered by varsities including Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana, Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the upcoming academic year.