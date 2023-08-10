  • Menu
Osmania University organises blood donation camp

Hyderabad: Osmania University in collaboration with the Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Labs, Narayanguda organised a blood donation camp at the University Health Centre on Wednesday.

Professor D Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, stated that everyone needs to be aware of the importance of blood donation and urged young people to step forward to assist others in times of hardship. Donating blood is not only beneficial to others but also beneficial to the donors’ health.

