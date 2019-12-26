Osmania University students eclipse superstitious beliefs

Hyderabad: Students of Osmania University on Thursday witnessed the solar eclipse while having breakfast to dispel superstitious beliefs under the auspices of 'Mudanammakala Nirmulana Sadhana Samiti'. Samiti representative Ramesh told the media present at the Arts College, that the effort was to see the eclipse while having snacks.

The samiti members stressed that such events could be seen with a special lens. They claimed that some persons were propagating falsehood that eclipses occur due to confluence of Rahu and Kethu and making money, while appealing to people not to give credence to superstitions.

Another representative Jyothirmayi recalled that in 2016 a housewife had given birth to a healthy boy while witnessing an eclipse. She said a meeting would be organised in OU on December 30 to press the demand for a law not to believe in superstitions.

Among those present at the event during the eclipse included members of the samiti and Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV), leaders of student organisations J D Sarayya, Ranjith, Leninraj, Shyam, and Ramu.