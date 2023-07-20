Osmania University students stage protest

Hyderabad: Osmania University students staged a protest in front of the university campus on Wednesday, demanding the authorities postpone the semester exams for undergraduate and postgraduate students that have been scheduled for the fourth week of July.

Protesting students alleged that the classes were conducted as per schedule but the syllabus was not completed by the concerned professors. “How can a student write examinations when the syllabus has not been completed? As per the norms, at least four months of classes should be held and here only 50 days of classes were held.

Every time the exam has been scheduled from August 20 but this time without completing the syllabus, the exam is being conducted. Not even 50 percent of the syllabus is completed and some students are also preparing for residential school teachers and group exams scheduled in July end and August. They also need time to prepare,” said a final-year degree student. Many written representations were given to concerned officials of the university a few days ago but nobody has so far responded to it, he added.