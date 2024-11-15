OU celebrates National Library Week with book exhibition

Hyderabad: To commemorate National Library Week, a book exhibition is being organised at the Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Library (formerly Osmania University Library) at Osmania University.

Dr Achala Munigal, university librarian, shared that the Indian Library Association (ILA) has designated November 14-20 as National Library Week to honour Padmashri Iyyanki (Ayyanki) Venkata Ramanayya, also known as the Granthalaya Pitamaha (father of libraries), who was instrumental in establishing thousands of public libraries across South India and is widely regarded as the architect of the Public Library Movement in India.

Several students, including Srikanth (MA economics) and Anjaneyulu (MA political science), shared their experiences and spoke about the importance of library utilisation and highlighted how the library's support encourages individuals to pursue higher goals with determination and enthusiasm.