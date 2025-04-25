OU hosts int’l symposium on Indo-Pacific geopolitics

Hyderabad: To promote academic discussion on global affairs, the Department of Political Science at Osmania University organised an international symposium titled “India, Japan, and the USA in the Indo-Pacific: Navigating Uncertain Times,” held at the University College of Arts and Social Sciences on Thursday.

The event brought together esteemed diplomats, scholars, and policymakers to discuss the shifting geopolitical dynamics of the Indo-Pacific region and the increasing importance of trilateral cooperation among India, Japan, and the United States.

Professor Kumar Molugaram, the Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, inaugurated the symposium as the Chief Guest, emphasised the strategic importance of partnerships in the Indo-Pacific and highlighted India’s crucial role in ensuring a free, open, and inclusive regional order.

Professor C Kaseem, Principal of the University College of Arts and Social Sciences, attended as the Guest of Honor, underscoring the significance of academic platforms in shaping informed perspectives on regional cooperation.

The keynote address was delivered by Sayo Saruta, Director of the New Diplomatic Initiative in Japan. She discussed the importance of democratic resilience, multilateral collaboration, and the shared responsibilities of regional actors in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Additionally, she outlined new areas for India-Japan cooperation, particularly in addressing global disruptions and reinforcing the rules-based international order.

A distinguished panel of experts provided nuanced insights throughout the symposium. R Radhakrishnan, OSD to the Chairman of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education, presented a comprehensive analysis of India’s evolving foreign policy within the Indo-Pacific context.

Dr. Sanjay Pulipaka, Chairman of the Politeia Research Foundation, highlighted the importance of balancing national values with strategic pragmatism in Indian diplomacy.

Dr Kanika Rakhra, Assistant Professor at Kautilya School of Public Policy, reflected on the interplay between dualism and institutional frameworks in regional engagement.

Professor J L N Rao, Director of the Institute of Indo-Pacific at Osmania University, traced the historical and civilisational roots of India’s foreign policy orientation and its contemporary implications. The symposium was skillfully coordinated by Professor V Srilatha (Convenor), Professor M Krishnakumar (Session Chair), and Dr Chalamalla Venkateshwarlu (Co-Convener).

Their efforts created a vibrant exchange of ideas and policy dialogue on one of the most strategically critical areas in contemporary international relations. The event saw active participation from research scholars and students, who engaged enthusiastically in discussions, reflecting the growing academic interest in Indo-Pacific studies and global strategic affairs. This symposium represents a significant step in Osmania University’s commitment to promoting global understanding and preparing the next generation of scholars and policymakers for the complexities of a multipolar world.