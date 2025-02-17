OU organises Swachh Bharat drive

Hyderabad: Centre for Product Design, Development and Additive Manufacturing (CPDDAM), University College of Engineering, Osmania University on Saturday organised a Swachh Bharat programme.

Officials stated that following the directions of Osmania University Vice Chancellor Professor Kumar Molugaram, the Swachh Bharat programme will be conducted on the third Saturday of every month starting from January this year. As part of the initiative, the premises inside and outside CPDDAM were cleaned, and plastic and other waste materials were removed from the compound.