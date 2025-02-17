  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

OU organises Swachh Bharat drive

OU organises Swachh Bharat drive
x
Highlights

Centre for Product Design, Development and Additive Manufacturing (CPDDAM), University College of Engineering, Osmania University on Saturday organised a Swachh Bharat programme.

Hyderabad: Centre for Product Design, Development and Additive Manufacturing (CPDDAM), University College of Engineering, Osmania University on Saturday organised a Swachh Bharat programme.

Officials stated that following the directions of Osmania University Vice Chancellor Professor Kumar Molugaram, the Swachh Bharat programme will be conducted on the third Saturday of every month starting from January this year. As part of the initiative, the premises inside and outside CPDDAM were cleaned, and plastic and other waste materials were removed from the compound.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick