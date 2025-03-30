OU senate approves Rs 815 cr budget for 2025-26

Hyderabad: The Academic Senate of Osmania University approved an annual budget of Rs 815 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26

The University Senate meeting held on Sunday reviewed the financial situation with an anticipated receipts Rs 772.54 crore as against the projected expenditure of Rs 815.69 crore, and a deficit of Rs 43.15 crore.

The budget for 2025-26, presented by Prof. Ch. Sailu from the University College of Technology and Prof. Sreeramlu from the Department of Business Management, outlines a robust financial framework totalling Rs 750.81 crores, strategically allocated to foster academic advancement and infrastructural improvements. “The fiscally responsible plan includes a Normal University Fund with anticipated receipts of Rs 772.54 crores and projected expenditures of Rs 815.69 crores, resulting in a deficit of Rs 43.15 crores,” they added.

Demonstrating sound financial management, the university expects a surplus of Rs 0.66 crores from the Exam Fee Fund (receipts: Rs 313.52 crores, expenditures: Rs 312.86 crores) and a significant surplus from Self-Financing courses with an anticipated receipts of Rs 64.90 crores, as against the expenditure of Rs Rs 48.10 crores.

Thus, it contributes to an expected surplus of Rs 16.80 crores for the fiscal year. This financial blueprint underscores Osmania University’s unwavering commitment to optimizing resources and strategically investing in key areas to enhance the educational experience and bolster its research capabilities.