Guru Raghavendra students excel in IBPS, RRB jobs

Nandyal: In Nandyal town, students of Sri Guru Raghavendra Banking Coaching Center have secured 70 officer jobs in Regional Rural Bank (RRB) IBPS banks for the academic year 2025, said Guru Raghavendra Banking Coaching Center Chairman Dr. P. Dastagiri Reddy.

On the occasion, a felicitation meeting was organised for the students who secured jobs in the coaching centre premises. Coaching Center Director P Moulali Reddy said that their students have secured the highest number of officer and clerical jobs in the country from their single nramch

From 1989 to 2026, 44,000 students have secured bank jobs from the coaching centre.