OU students amp up protest, demand withdrawal of order

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at the Osmania University campus on Monday, as several student activists protested against the varsity’s recent circular prohibiting any form of demonstration on the premises. They demanded the withdrawal of the circular.

Many policemen were deployed on campus in anticipation of the strike and they dragged several students from the historic Arts College and arrested several Joint Action Committee leaders for calling bandh in protest against varsity.

During the protest, students chanted slogans against the Vice Chancellor and several of them protested outside the Osmania University College of Arts and Social Sciences building. Videos showing students, including women, being dragged away have been widely shared on social media platforms. Meanwhile pervious day Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) called for a strike.

A few protesters stated that during the ongoing Telangana Assembly sessions, the State government must clearly speak out against the circular issued by the Professor Kumar Molugaram, Vice Chancellor of Osmania University. If not, it would be understood that the State government conspired in this, they felt.

Jeevan, ABVP national executive member and Telangana universities coordinator said, “We would continue to protest against the varsity’s circular banning protests. The circular to impose a ban on protests was undemocratic and reflected the dictatorship attitude of varsity officials.”

The circular dated March 13, issued by the Registrar, notified that there will be a prohibition on staging agitations and dharnas in the departments, colleges, centres and administrative building areas. It also stated that protesters were trespassing, sloganeering, preventing administrative authorities and staff from discharging their duties, and using unparliamentary language against university staff.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the university officials clarified on the ban, and said that the order does not impose a blanket ban on protests but only bans protests in administrative and academic spaces to not disrupt their smooth functioning. It further advised students to approach officials concerned with their grievances through proper channel for resolution.