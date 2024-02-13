  • Menu
OU to organise Dissemination Workshop today

Hyderabad: The University College of Education, Osmania University, will organise a Dissemination Workshop on ‘Empowering School Girls of Telangana: The Role of Kasturba Gandhi BalikaVidyalayas’ (KGBVs) in light of NEP-2020 on Tuesday.

According to the officials of OU, this programme is sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi. The sub-themes for the sessions include the effectiveness of policy implementation through the lens of project findings and feedback from stakeholders, society, generating new frameworks, and policy implementation. The target audience includes KGBV teachers, students, DEOs, research scholars, policymakers, and academicians.

