OU V-C holds review meeting

Hyderabad: Professor Kumar Molugaram, vice chancellor, Osmania University, on Tuesday organised a review meeting with the security personnel and university authorities.

During the meeting, the vice chancellor directed university authorities to ensure that students are able to continue their studies in a peaceful and secure environment. It was emphasised that the suggestions and concerns raised by students, teachers, and staff must be taken into account, and appropriate actions should be implemented accordingly.

The university has already decided to extend the closing time of the main gates by one hour, now closing at 9:00 pm. Additional security measures have been put in place.

Professor Kumar also instructed the security personnel to keep the gate adjacent to the Adikmet Bridge open 24/7 to facilitate the employees and students of various university departments, including the OU Distance Education (PGRRCDE), Regional Institute of Urban and Environmental Studies (RCUES), Directorate of Admissions, NGO Home, Sanskrit Academy, EMRC Institutions, and others to access the institution easily.

Furthermore, heavy transport and commercial vehicles will be prohibited from entering the main road of the university.