OU VC conducts surprise inspection

Osmania University (OU) Vice Chancellor Prof Kumar Molugaram conducted a surprise inspection at the University College of Science, focusing on the Physics and Chemistry departments.

On Thursday, the inspection was accompanied by Registrar Prof G Naresh Reddy and Vice Chancellor’s OSD Prof. S Jitender Kumar Naik. The primary objective was to verify whether academic schedules and institutional accountability were being properly maintained.

During the visit, officials physically examined attendance registers of faculty members to ensure punctuality and adherence to duty. They also monitored ongoing lectures and practical classes to verify that classes were being conducted regularly, as per the official timetable.

In line with OU’s student centric approach, the Vice Chancellor and his team interacted directly with students. They sought feedback on teaching quality, classroom discipline, and overall academic experiences. Students shared their perspectives on the functioning of classes and the support they receive from faculty.

Beyond academics, the inspection also assessed student welfare. The leadership reviewed hostel facilities, mess food quality, sanitation, and other essential amenities. Challenges faced by students in these areas were discussed, with assurances that corrective measures would be taken promptly. The Vice Chancellor emphasised the importance of fostering a culture of responsibility, addressing shortcomings proactively, and creating an environment that prioritizes student welfare and academic integrity.