OUTA seeks BJP MP's help for payment of CPC arrears

Hyderabad: A delegation of Osmania University Teachers' Association (OUTA) led by its president Prof B Manohar sought the intervention of BJP MP Dr K Laxman for the revival of the scheme for reimbursement of a 50 per cent share of the component of the University Grants Commission (UGC) arrears for the period from January 1, 2016, to March 31,2019 for the implementation of revised 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay for teachers with effect from April 1, 2022.

The delegation comprising Prof B Surender, general secretary, joint secretary Dr T Gangadhar, Prof K Kishan and others said that the Telangana government has issued orders for implementation of UGC, revised pay scales 2016 to the teaching staff in universities and colleges with effect from June 29,2019 through GO MS No 15 by Higher Education department.

The GO says that on the account of the implementation of 2016 UGC scales of pay from January 1,2016, the state shall make a claim towards central assistance to the extent of 50 per cent of the additional expenditure involved immediately for the period from January 1,2016 to June 30,2019.

Accordingly, the proposal for reimbursement of the central share of the 7th CPC with a consolidated calculation sheet of the state which includes

the component of the UGC arrears for the period from January 1, 2016 to March 31, 2019 of the teachers working in universities and colleges has been sent to the MHRD by the Telangana State Higher Education Department.

However, the proposal received from the TS government was not completed/correct as per the union education ministry's orders vide N.F 1-1/2018-UII, Government of India, Ministry of Education's Department of Higher Education, communicated on July 27, 2022, and hence the central share could not be reimbursed.

That apart, the last date for submission of complete proposals by the states was March 31, 2022, and the proposals of states received after that date have not been considered for reimbursement under the scheme.

Against the backdrop, the OUTA delegation on Saturday briefed the issue to Dr K Laxman and requested him to use his good offices for the revival of the scheme, as the Telangana State Higher Education Department could not submit the proposals in the proper format in time as prescribed by the Union Education Ministry.

Responding to the same, Dr Laxman said that he would pursue the issue if the proposals for reimbursement are submitted in proper format by the TS Higher Education Department.