Over 1,300 caught for drunk driving

Hyderabad: In a major drive against drunk driving, the Cyberabad traffic police caught 284 for driving under influence of alcohol during late-night checks on Saturday across multiple locations under the Cyberabad Commissionerate. In Hyderabad, 1,029 drunk-driving cases were booked in a week.

The police on weekends had been organising a special large-scale drive by deputing teams to keep a check on drunk driving. A total 284 two-wheeler drivers 248 three-wheeler drivers and 27 four-wheeler drivers were caught. They said 33 were found with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml. All apprehended will be presented before the court. The Miyapur zone reported 53 cases.

In a special drive, the police found drivers were engaged in both underage drinking and drunk driving. While the traffic police booked cases against them for drunk driving, the L & O police would have to follow up where they bought liquor.

The Cyberabad police warned if people indulges in drunk driving and cause accidents resulting in fatalities they will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine, said the officer.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police drive against drunk driving last week reported 1,029 offenders. Of total 1,029 offenders they caught, 886 were two-wheelers, 37 were three-wheelers, 102 were cars and four were drivers of heavy vehicles. The police said 57 offenders were found with BAC of 200 mg/100 ml and above; 29 persons were aged between 18-20. While the highest offenders were aged between 21-33, 419 were 31-40 years and 180 aged 41-50.