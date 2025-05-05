Over 1,400 caught for drunken driving

Hyderabad: In a major drive against drunk and driving, the Hyderabad and Cyberabad traffic police caught 1,423 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol during late-night checks conducted across multiple locations under Hyderabad and Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. According to Hyderabad traffic police, the police against drunk driving reported 1,185 offenders between April 26 and May 2.

Of the total 1,185 offenders, 1,010 were two-wheelers, 51 were three-wheelers, 122 were cars and two were heavy vehicle drivers. The police said that 68 offenders were found with BAC of 200 mg/100 ml and above. One minor and two women were apprehended while drunk and driving. 20 persons were between the age group 18-20. While the highest offenders were between the ages 21-30 with 484 offenders followed by 409 caught were of age group 31-40 years and 190 offenders of 41-50 years old.

Meanwhile, in Cyberabad on the weekend 238 people were nabbed driving under the influence of alcohol. Of the total 238, two-wheeler drivers were 187, three-wheeler drivers were four, and 45 were four-wheeler and two heavy vehicle drivers. The police said that 18 offenders were found with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml. All apprehended individuals will be presented before the Court. The Chevella zone reported 27 cases followed by 24 in Miyapur, Balanagar reported 20, Shamshabad 18 and Medchal 17 respectively.

In a special drive, to curb the drunken driving, police found that the drivers were engaged in both underage drinking and drunk driving. While the traffic police have booked cases against them for drunk driving, it is the law and order police who would have to follow up and find where these people bought their liquor.

The police urged the citizens that if anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, such persons will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine, said the police officer.