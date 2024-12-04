Over 2,000 students take part in Agricultural Education Day fete

Hyderabad: The College of Agriculture at Rajendranagarcelebrated Agricultural Education Day on December 3 in a grand manner.

The event was organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, who also served as the Agriculture minister. Dr Raghurami Reddy, dean of Postgraduate Studies and director of Research,emphasised the importance of agriculture and encouraged students to develop an interest in it from a young age.

The event included stalls set up by postgraduate and PhD students.

A debate and drawing competition for school students was also held. Around 2,074 students from 27 schools visited the stalls and agricultural fields, showing keen interest in various aspects of agriculture. Registrar PJTAU, D Shivaji, associate dean of College of Agriculture Dr Narender Reddy, OSA Dr Prashanth, UG, PG and PhD students and faculty members were present at the event.