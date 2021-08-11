Over 62,000 students apply for University of Hyderabad admissions

Gachibowli: The corona pandemic has not affected the number of students applying for courses at University of Hyderabad (UoH), as 62,458 applications have been received online for various courses for 2021-22.

Prof B J Rao, Vice-Chancellor, said, "It's wonderful to note that UoH is the preferred destination for so many students seeking to pursue higher education and research. In addition to the growing number of applications, there has been a 5-6 fold increase in applications received from foreign students. The Institution of Eminence tag has created a positive image among the student community who want to be a part of the institution. It is our commitment to ensure that affordable education at global standards is made available."

Of the admissions general category are 37.28 per cent; OBC 32.71 per cent; EWS 5.23 per cent; SC 16.01 per cent; and ST 8.75 per cent. Of these 47.73 per cent are men; 52.26 per cent women and 11 (0.01 per cent) transgender category.

The highest number of applications have been received from Telangana (18,221); rest are from Kerala (7,968), Uttar Pradesh (4,435), Andhra Pradesh (5,551), West Bengal (5,922) and Orissa (3,824). The number of applications received course-wise is topped by IMSc (5-year integrated) sciences (MA/PY/CH/SB/AG) -5,595 followed by MSc (Chemistry) 4,349, MSc (Physics) 3,499, IMA. (5-year integrated) Social Sciences (EC/HS/PS/SL/AN) 2,664, MA (English) 3,004 and MCA 3,914.

The entrance exams will be notified once the nation-wide situation on Covid improves. A total of 2,272 seats are being offered for admissions to 114 courses. This includes 17 integrated courses, 45 PG, 9 MTech and 45 PhD programmes.