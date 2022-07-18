Overflowing sewage spells misery for residents of Maheshwaram 

Hyderabad: Residents of one of the most ignored slum areas under the Jalpally Municipality, Mohammed Nagar and Shaheen Nagar located close to the Rajiva Gandhi International Airport (RGI) have been facing difficulties due to lack of proper sewage system in the areas.



These two areas are located under the Jalpally Municipality which is under the TRS party MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy's Maheshwaram constituency. Residents alleged that the MLA rarely visits these areas which has no basic amenities like proper roads, footpaths, sewage lines and drinking water connections.

The major issue of the areas is open sewage lines. Even after Jalpally has been made a Municipality from a village, open sewage lines still exist posing threat to the lives of commuters as well as pedestrians. With no proper streetlights near the JBR function hall in Shaheen Nagar on Pahadi Shareef road, open sewage lines become more dangerous and due to the recent heavy rains, both the areas are witnessing heavy sewage overflow. School-going children are being forced to walk in this drainage water amid the spread of Covid-19 and vector-borne diseases.

The Jalpally Municipality officials seem least bothered to take a note on the issues faced by the residents of Shaheen Nagar and Mohammed Nagar.

A resident of Mohammed Nagar, Shaik Shafaqat said, "Earlier Jalpally was under Sarpanch rule but now that it has been made a Municipality still there is no proper development. Sewage overflow has been a common problem every monsoon. Even after filing complaints no official from the Jalpally Municipality inspects or attends the complaint."

Another resident, Mohammed Ghiyaz said that he has never seen any official from the Water Board or from the Jalpally Municipality performing any municipal works in their areas. He said there are several lanes in Mohammed Nagar that are filled with sewage water for 20 days yet no official made any attempt to resolve the issue.

Residents also alleged that MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy never inspected these areas even after several representations were sent to her office. They said that the MLA resides in Jubilee Hills and is busy with her official programmes and inaugurations.

Locals feel that their basic requirement of a proper sewage system is not being fulfilled by the Municipality. Amid the increase in vector-borne disease, residents are worried about their health as their areas are completely filled with sewage water. Due to foul smell, locals are unable to sleep and eat properly. Under Pattana Pragathi several works were carried out in all the areas both under GHMC limits and all Municipalities, but these areas were completely ignored. Not even a single work was carried out in these areas under the Pattana Pragathi programme, claimed residents.